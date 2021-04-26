Spokesman: Israel to deport dozens of African Hebrews

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman says dozens of members of a polygamous, vegan sect in Israel have received deportation orders from the government, despite much of the community having received permanent residency under arrangements with Israel. Prince Immanuel Ben-Yehuda, spokesman for the African Hebrew Israelites of Jerusalem, said Monday the Interior Ministry had given notice to at least 46 families that they must leave the country within 60 days. He called that a “shock to the system.” The community, which numbers around 3,000 people, is comprised of Black Americans who moved to Israel in the 1960s and and consider themselves descendants of an ancient Israelite tribe.