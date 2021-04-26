SOS messages, panic as virus breaks India’s health system

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has set another record for daily coronavirus infections for a fifth day in a row, at more than 350,000. On Monday, the country reported more than 2,800 deaths, with roughly 117 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour — and experts say even those figures are likely an undercount. The new infections brought India’s total to more than 17.3 million, behind only the United States. Doctors like Dr. Gautam Singh are on the front lines, trying to keep their patients alive. Like many others, he’s taken to social media to try to get the supplies he needs, like critical oxygen, to help his patients.