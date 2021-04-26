Skip to Content

Scattered storms likely Tuesday with a small chance for severe hail

Summer-like air is south of a warm front that, as of this afternoon, sat south of I-90. Highs were in the 70s and 80s there! North of the front, scattered showers and clouds along with a cooler northeast breeze kept temps in the 40s and 50s at best.

Those showers and storms continue to drift east this evening, and a few more may pop up. Still, rain chances lower to the 'slight' category overnight before they start to pick up again tomorrow.

There's a chance for some scattered showers and storms in the morning before chances climb to 'likely' by afternoon. Showers and storms will still be scattered through the afternoon and evening, so it will not be an all-day rain.

There is a small risk for a few of the storms to become severe tomorrow, with the lowest risk category in effect. This means that most showers and storms will remain below severe limits, but there is a slight chance for one or two to become severe.

There is not a risk of tornadoes, though, and even the threat for straight-line wind gusts is marginal at best. The main mode of severe weather that is possible (again, in that lowest category) is hail.

In the lowest severe risk category, you'll only see a "low" risk on the hail and wind gust parameter risk map, and that's what we see on tomorrow's severe hail risk map. For hail to become severe, the stones need to be at least 1" in diameter, or about the size of a quarter.

While the potential for temps to warm up is there, it will take either a north shift of that front or more than a few peeks of sun to even get us into the mid 60s, so highs in the upper 50s to low 60s is more likely.

Scattered showers continue Wednesday and possibly into Thursday as well, though temperatures remain only a couple of degrees below average with highs near 60. Expect 70s this weekend, though there will be chances for rain.

Even though Sunday through Monday are all in that same 'slight' category, The chance for isolated showers is much lower Saturday than it is starting Sunday, so Saturday will likely be the best day of next weekend.

