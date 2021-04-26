Romania expels Russian diplomat amid wave of expulsions

Bucharest (AP) — Romania says it has expelled a Russian military attaché, in the latest of a wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats from European countries, and counter-expulsions from Moscow. Also Monday, Russia expelled an Italian naval attaché, the Italian Foreign Ministry said. That was in retaliation against Rome’s expulsion last month of two Russian Embassy diplomats after police caught an Italian Navy captain allegedly passing classified information to one of them. Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the “activities and actions” of Alexey Grishaev, a deputy military attaché at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest “contravene the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations since 1961.”