Rights group cites abuses by Venezuelan forces near Colombia

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An international monitoring group says Venezuelan security forces operating against Colombian rebels along the nations’ shared border have executed peasants, tortured and arbitrarily arrested people, and prosecuted civilians in military courts. The report released Monday by Human Rights Watch says the operation began March 21 in the rural state of Apure in Venezuela, where it says authorities have tolerated the presence of Colombian armed groups. Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab previously announced two efforts to investigate the situation that has prompted roughly 6,000 people to flee across the border to the Colombian town of Arauquita.