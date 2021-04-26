‘Pop’ fans: Biden kids, grandkids part of White House scene

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s grandkids say anyone who wants to take a crack at their “Pop” has to go through them first. When Biden calls to check in, he doesn’t stop after one grandchild but ends up dialing all of them for updates. Even son Hunter Biden gets a nightly call from Biden. Biden’s big Irish American family has a prominent part of the White House scene during his first 100 days in office. His wife, children, and grandchildren provide the grounding that people close to the president say has served Biden during nearly a half century of public service.