Plans for new housing skyrocket in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A housing boom is brewing in Eau Claire. It's no secret housing in the city is in high demand, and developers aren't wasting any time trying to bring new units to the city.



We aren't even halfway through the year yet, but the number of new housing projects that have gone before the Eau Claire City Council is already equal to what it was for the entire year of 2019.

Plans for 287 lots are up for approval by the city council, just this week.

These aren't the only housing projects that have been up for city council approval this year either.

"That's pretty impressive," said community development director Scott Allen. "Here we are a third of the way through the year, and we're already matching or surpassing our total from two years ago."

Allen said most of the zoning and site plans that have landed on plan commission and city council agendas so far this year have been for residential developments, many of which have been for moderately-priced twin homes and duplexes. The 287 lots up for consideration Tuesday are slated to be a mix of single family units and twin homes.



Many of these new developments are located on the outskirts of town. There are a number of developments in the works on the west and south side of town, with other hot spots along North Crossing and Jeffers Road.

Allen said even though the number of zoning and site plans has skyrocketed in the past two years, construction on these developments hasn't caught up yet. He said so far this year, construction has been on pace with 2019 and 2020.

Allen said he is hopeful construction will pick up soon to help meet housing demands.