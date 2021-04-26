Patients missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A new report from the CDC shows a growing number of people in the U.S. have missed their scheduled second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, vaccine demand is dropping.

News 18 spoke with local health department officials to find out if area counties are experiencing similar issues.

According to a report from the CDC, about 8% of patients in the U.S., or roughly 5 million people, have missed their second dose of the COVID-vaccine, up from about 3.4% in March.

Chippewa County is facing a similar problem as well, with 673 county residents missing their second appointments so far.

"Maybe they had an event coming up and they just didn't want to feel ill for that event so then they have canceled their appointment. Most have been able to reschedule. And then we just have individuals who have just decided not get that second dose maybe because they had a systemic reaction to the first dose," said Kristen Kelm, the community health division manager for the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

Chippewa's health department is also seeing a decrease in vaccine demand. The health department alone was allotted 7,900 doses of the vaccine so far and has administered just below 6,400 in total.

So for the first time, the health department has requested zero vaccines from the state this week.

"We have clinics Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week and we have noticed that of Wednesday and Thursday, we have about 80 openings for each day," Kelm said.

The goal of the FEMA vaccination clinic at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire was to administer 3,500 doses a week, but Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese said lately, it's been hard to reach that goal.

"For the first two weeks, we gave close to 3,000, almost 3,500 doses for those weeks. This past week, less than 1,000," Giese said.

And Giese still strongly encourages eligible folks to get one.

"We are really wanting to make sure that people have easy access to vaccine, that they know that the Zorn site is free and easy. Parking is available. Hours are there for people both during work and after work. And it's still really important to get a vaccination done as quickly as possible," Giese said.

One viewer also asked News 18 if they can receive a second dose of a different vaccine if they've already received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and health officials highly discourage doing so.

They say there haven't been joint studies between the various companies so it's best not to risk it.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker