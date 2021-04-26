Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

Minnesota has narrowly avoided losing a seat in Congress even though population growth in the state didn’t keep up with that of some other states. Minnesota’s growth rate of 7.4% was slightly better than the nationwide rate of 7.1%, helping Minnesota keep all eight of the U.S. House seats it has had since the 1960s. Minnesota may have been aided by a stronger-than-usual response to the Census Bureau’s survey. Three-fourths of Minnesota residents voluntarily responded during the initial phase of the census, top among states and well ahead of the national average of a two-thirds response rate.