McDonell/Regis golf dominates at Princeton Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The McDonell Central/Regis boys golf team is 2-for-2 this spring.

The co-op scored 11 more Cloverbelt Conference points Monday with its win at Princeton Valley Golf Course. McDonell/Regis, which finished with 163 strokes, topped Neillsville by 18 strokes. Columbus Catholic finished third with 188 strokes, followed by Cadott (193) in fourth and Altoona (194) in fifth.

McDonell/Regis' Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 35.

Neillsville's Nolan John finished second with a 3-over par 39, followed by McDonell/Regis' Issac Petersilka (40) and Ben Biskupski (40). Columbus Catholic's Charlie Moore also tied for third.

Below is a longer list of top finishers:

Below is a complete list of team results: