‘Let’s get vaccinated, Wisconsin’: Evers and administration promote COVID-19 vaccine during World Immunization Week

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers and several members of his team in Madison are urging you to get vaccinated in a new video released by the administration on Monday.

In the video, Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are joined by leaders from the Department of Workforce Development, Economic Development Coroporation, Department of Transportation, Department of Corrections and more.

“I'm proud Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms and that our administration is leading by example in encouraging folks to get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us,” Evers said. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know folks are looking to return to normal life. Now that Wisconsinites ages 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine, it's critically important to make a plan to get vaccinated and help us ensure that our state and our economy can bounce back and better than we were before this pandemic hit.”

The video release is in conjunction with World Immunization Week, a global health campaign to raise awareness about getting vaccinated against preventable diseases.

