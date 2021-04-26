Lawyer: Iranian-British woman gets another year in prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The lawyer of an Iranian-British woman says she’s been sentenced to another year in prison in Iran. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year prison sentence. Her lawyer told The Associated Press on Monday that she received the second sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson immediately condemned the new sentence. State media in Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence. It comes as Iran and Britain negotiate over a longstanding dispute over an arms sale from the time of the shah.