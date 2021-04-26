How to help someone struggling with alcoholism

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April is National Alcohol Awareness Month and a local medical clinic wants to help those who are struggling.

According to the CDC, excessive drinking results in 95,000 deaths in the United States each year.

In Eau Claire, the Fahrman Center on Craig Road offers a three-week treatment program to help clients stabilize sobriety and begin a path toward recovery.

Center supervisor Katie Sweeney said it is important that family members encourage loved ones dealing with alcohol abuse to seek treatment.

"The pandemic has, maybe not increased, but has really impacted our addicts out there," Sweeney said. "Alcohol continues to be the top chemical abused. There is help out there."

Sweeney added there are 11 men on the Fahrman Center waitlist and six women.

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, you can call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). You can find additional resources here.