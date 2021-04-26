Hope in the Valley founder reaches agreement in theft case

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire woman who founded and allegedly stole from the non-profit cancer advocacy program "Hope in the Valley" has reached an agreement with prosecutors, but the judge hearing the case has some questions about the deal.

Renelle Laffe agreed to plead guilty to theft in a business setting over $10,000.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Laffe would pay over $10,000 in restitution to the Department of Revenue for misappropriation in donations to the charity, and the additional tax owed on her income.

An estimated $180,000 was deposited and accounted for according to the tax and revenue report, but Judge Manydeeds still has some questions about the report's findings.

"I'm really curious about what's going on here. I want to make sure that this kind of activity doesn't occur again. I want to make sure this is a legitimate way of going forward," Manydeeds said.

Laffe would also have to complete over 50 hours of community service. If she meets the terms of the agreement and doesn't break any laws for two years, the felony would be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Judge John Manydeeds plans to look over the agreement and the department of revenue's report before accepting the agreement.

Another hearing is set for July.