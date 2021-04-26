France’s Total halts its gas project in northern Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The French energy firm Total announced that it has halted all operations on its $20 billion investment in a liquified natural gas project in northern Mozambique as a result of the extremist rebel insurgency there. Total’s declaration of force majeure casts doubt on the future of the gas project, which had been expected to bring large and sustained economic growth to Mozambique’s struggling economy. The announcement comes just over a month after the rebels attacked Palma, just a few kilometers (miles) from Total’s gas project. The rebels’ assault on Palma lasted for five days during which more than 80 people were killed, banks were robbed and buildings destroyed.