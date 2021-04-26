ECASD officials working on plans for on-site COVID-19 testing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students and staff in the Eau Claire School District could eventually be able to get a COVID-19 test without having to leave the school building.

As we reported, last week Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services announced the state has received more than $175 million in federal funding to create a COVID-19 testing program for teachers, staff and students.



Late last week, district leaders met with the DHS and Department of Public Instruction to learn how to apply for a waiver that would allow testing to begin within school district buildings.

"Sometimes for our young children, it's just very hard for parents to have to take time off work, come to the school, pick them up, get them to a site, get them tested and bring them back home," said Kaying Xiong, ECASD executive director of student services.

Xiong said district and health department officials haven't had a chance to work out exact details of how the testing process would work, but hopes to have a pilot program up and running this summer. Testing would be offered on a voluntary basis, and will not be mandated.