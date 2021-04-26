Eau Claire to see its largest hike in water rates since 2014

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire could see a hike in water rates as soon as May 1, 2021.

Under a new proposal supported by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, quarterly water bills will rise 14%.

The average customer will pay an extra $8.37 on a quarterly water bill in order to pay off improvements at the Eau Claire water department, and an $11 million project with the city's water treatment plant on Riverside Drive.

The project aims to improve the capacity and efficiency of the facility and upgrade its ability to deliver water to residents.

The proposed water bill increase is the first the city has considered since 2014.

"When we do capital improvements, we have to issue debt to finance those improvements, and then we have to repay that debt. And the proposed rate increase is really necessary and being necessitated by the need to repay that debt. That's the primary factor," said Jay Winzenz, Eau Claire's finance director.

According to Winzenz, the approval process for this proposal began in 2019 before the pandemic.

Regulators with the PSC issued recommendations last July suggesting a near 20% increase in rates.

Eau Claire officials appealed to the PSC's high increase, citing pandemic-related economic concern. They managed to push it down to the lower rate of 14% through negotiation.

"People in our community are facing financial difficulties associated with COVID and the effects that COVID has had on employment and on the economy," Winzenz said.

Winzenz said wastewater rates will remain the same.

The Eau Claire City Council will have a public hearing at Monday night's meeting. A vote on the proposal willbe Tuesday.

If approved, the increase would begin on May 1, 2021. A second increase of $2 will follow sometime in 2022.