DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., police department says its computer network has been breached. The department says a Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate claims to have stolen sensitive data, including on informants, and is threatening to share it with local criminal gangs if the department does not pay an unspecified ransom. The cybercriminals posted screenshots on their website supporting their claim to have stolen more than 250 gigabytes of data. The District’s Metropolitan Police Department says it has asked the FBI to investigate the “unauthorized access.” There is no indication that any police operations were affected.