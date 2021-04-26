Dallas Opera launches online subscription streaming service

The Dallas Opera is starting an online subscription streaming service. Thedallasopera.tv launched Monday with a recital by mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard and “Vanished,” a three-part art film with tenor Russell Thomas, countertenor John Holiday and music by Gluck, Monteverdi and Janácek. In addition, “The Heart of the Song” with tenors Javier Camarena, Rolando Villazón and David Lomelí, will be available from May 25-31. Content will include full productions, including a 2019 staging of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)” in a 1999 Peter Hall production starring bass Morris Robinson. The cost is $4.99 monthly.