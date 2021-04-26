California man accused of slitting pup’s throat on Snapchat

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they filed animal cruelty charges against a California man who posted a video on Snapchat after cutting a puppy’s throat. Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, was arrested Monday at his Riverside home on a charge of animal crushing, a federal crime for causing serious injury that carries up to a seven-year prison sentence if convicted. Court records say Ramos-Corrales slashed the throat of his puppy, Canelo, on Feb. 13 at his home and then kicked the gravely wounded dog. An FBI agent says the suspect didn’t remember what he had done, but said he lost control when the dog nipped him.