Biden plan for cleaner power system faces daunting obstacles

NEW YORK (AP) — If the nation is to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of cutting America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade, it will have to undertake a vast transformation toward renewable energy. And to achieve that, the near-impossible will be required: A broad network of transmission lines will have to be built to carry solar and wind power across the continent to deliver electricity to homes and businesses — something the administration envisions accomplishing by 2035. What’s more, utility-scale batteries on a widespread scale, to store renewable energy for peak-use periods, would be needed.