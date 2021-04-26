April ends warmer, windy and with a chance for some thunderstorms

After a dreary, cold, wet and cloudy weekend, warmer weather brings us back towards average to end the month.

The forecast turns rather busy, with breezy winds, warmer temps, and chances for rain and snow across Wisconsin. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance for rain throughout the morning. A few flakes will mix into the rain showers in northern parts of the Chippewa Valley.

Most of the showers will end around mid-morning with a slight chance for a few isolated showers into the afternoon.

The temperature forecast for Monday is a tough game. The warm front will surge northward through the afternoon, but how far north is the question. Currently, model guidance has high temperatures ranging from 40 to 70 degrees.

There will be a 20 degree spread across western Wisconsin for afternoon high temperatures Monday. We're setting forecast highs close to 60 here in Eau Claire.

Temperatures overnight will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s and we'll head back into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and we have a level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe storms. The main threat being large hail.

We keep rain chances around through Wednesday before diving into a quieter forecast by the weekend.