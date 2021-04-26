Among the Oscar winners: 2 foundations that serve the needy

Two foundations that serve the needy achieved the kind of spotlight at the Academy Awards telecast that any nonprofit yearns for: A shout-out from a famous celebrity to the 10 million or more people estimated to be watching from home. Time will tell whether the Motion Picture & Television Fund Foundation and the Tyler Perry Foundation will enjoy windfalls from receiving Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Awards. But given the exposure they received, donations for the foundations’ causes are almost sure to rise. The MPTF, the first organization to win the special humanitarian Oscar, received a lengthy personal introduction from Bryan Cranston to celebrate its 100th anniversary of providing for the needy of the industry.