Warmer but unsettled start to the week

It was another chilly day with highs in the mid 40s. After a little sun this morning, clouds quickly filtered back in, leading to a round of showers this afternoon. This batch of showers is occurring out ahead of a warm front that will bring us warmer temperatures to start the week.

Another round of showers is likely tonight. Most of us should see rain as the dominant precipitation type, although a small amount of mixing with freezing rain isn't out of the question late tonight.

Snow and mixing are most likely in north central Wisconsin, so areas like Taylor, Clark and Rusk County have the best chance to see snow or freezing rain mixing in. Accumulation and road impacts are not expected for this part of Wisconsin, although there is a very small chance areas that see freezing rain could see isolated slippery patches early Monday morning.

The warm front continues to push northeast, and eventually stalls out in the upper Midwest, bringing on and off shower chances through mid week. No day this week is looking like it will be a washout, but Monday and Tuesday will both feature shower chances. There is a very small chance for some rumbles of thunder Monday evening and night, followed by another chance for thunder Tuesday afternoon.

A few light showers could linger into Wednesday, but chances will decrease as the day progresses.

We see warmer temperatures by Monday. There will be a sharp difference in temperature from southwest to northeast. Parts of north central Wisconsin will only see highs in the low 40s, meanwhile locations in Iowa can expect 80s. For us, expect highs in the mid 60s in the Eau Claire area, with cooler temperatures to the northeast, and warmer temperatures to the south. Monday will also be breezy.

We have a shot at low 70s on Tuesday, meanwhile the La Crosse area has a shot at 80. Temperatures level off near-average through the second half of the week, with minimal precipitation chances. More chances for 70s return by the first weekend of May.