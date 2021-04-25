Student photographer shoots sports to give back to his community

BALDWIN (WQOW)- Two years ago, Sam Niebeling found a knack for photography.

"The first time I held a camera was my freshman year, and I was like "ooh, I like this," said Niebeling, a student photographer at St. Croix Central High School.

He has never had a passion for sports, but through connections at Spring Valley and St. Croix Central High Schools, he started showing up at games with a camera.

"The first game I shot with Central, when I shot the game, I was like "how did I pull that off?" Niebeling said. "It was cool because I got the guy coming down the sideline at me, and I was impressed with it, let me see what else I can do."

School staff were impressed too, and asked Sam to help contribute to the yearbook.

"They used like three or four of my pictures and I was like wow, they used my stuff!" Niebeling said.

He even caught the eye of a rival district.

"Baldwin needed more photographers, so I reached out and they said "here's your press pass, ready go!"

Sam's been on the go ever since. He's shot close to 500 games around his community.

"I'll shoot probably two or three days a week," Niebeling said. "I average about 1,000 pictures a game, which gets narrowed down to probably 60."

He does it all voluntarily as a way to stay out of trouble and to free his mind.

"With photography, what I've been able to do is I've been able to use my time effectively," Niebeling said. "I can actually create an escape from a world of crazy."

Most importantly, he knows pictures of his community are worth a thousand words.

"I'm giving back to people, because there have been enough people in the community that have done more than enough for me."

Many of Sam's photos are shared in Facebook groups for the St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville school districts. You can find a link to St. Croix Central's group here, and Baldwin-Woodville's group here.