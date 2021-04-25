Regina King reacts to Chauvin verdict in Oscars opening

Actor and director Regina King is acknowledging the difficult year during an opening straight out of the movies for the 2021 Oscars. King said we are “mourning the loss of so many” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She also referenced the guilty verdict at Derek Chauvin’s trial. She said that if Chauvin had not been convicted, she may have traded her “heels for marching boots.” King was featured at the start of the 2021 Oscars in an opening produced by director Steven Soderberg. Producers and directors promised that this year’s ceremony would be closer to a movie then a television show.