Police investigating hate messages at Fargo-Moorhead mosque

2:40 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating hate messages that were found spray-painted on the outside of a mosque in the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area. Officers were dispatched to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque, which is located in Moorhead, about 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said the grafiti was found in several areas. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask. The investigation by Moorhead police and Fargo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Associated Press

