New players pose additional threats to Jerusalem tensions

JERUSALEM (AP) — Competing claims to the holy city of Jerusalem have long fueled fighting between Israel and the Palestinians. But a new mix of players have made the latest round of violence particularly combustible. The unrest has been characterized by clashes between young Palestinian men and Israeli police in east Jerusalem. Anti-Arab Israeli extremists, emboldened by the election of their allies to parliament, and Gaza militants have joined the fray in recent days. Political posturing by Israeli and Palestinian leaders have added to the tense atmosphere.