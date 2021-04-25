More ways to safely dispose of unwanted medication after Drug Take Back Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day, but it’s not the only way or time you can safely discard your unused prescription meds.

Officials at Marshfield Clinic said on Saturday more than 200 pounds of medication was collected, and now is set to be incinerated. But there are ten other places you can dispose of your meds in Eau Claire County, including the County Government Center and Marshfield Medical Center.



Public health specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil said safely disposing of expired or unwanted drugs can prevent harm or even safe a life.

“When we’re talking about misuse, we could be talking about a pet accidentally getting into your medications, maybe your toddler looking at an accidental poisoning or looking at misuse when we’re talking about addiction," she said.



If you have medication you would like to dispose of, click or tap here to see a list of sites in Eau Claire County that will accept them.