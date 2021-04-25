Iraq’s PM fires key hospital officials after deadly blaze

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has fired key hospital officials after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, causing deaths and injuries. The sackings came Sunday, a day after the fire. Initial reports indicated the blaze at Ibh al-Khatib hospital in Baghdad was caused when an oxygen cylinder exploded. Firefighters rushed to put out the flames that raged across the second floor of the hospital. Ambulances transported dozens of wounded. There were initial reports of over a dozen dead, but authorities had not released official casualty figures as of midday Sunday. The fire comes as Iraq grapples with a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.