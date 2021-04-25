India’s crematoriums overwhelmed as virus ‘swallows people’

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed. It’s depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels, and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new infections. That’s been spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged in India, undermining the government’s premature claims of victory over the pandemic. Burial grounds in New Delhi are running out of space and bright, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky in other badly hit cities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing mounting criticism for allowing Hindu festivals and attending mammoth election rallies.