Virus ‘swallowing’ people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the country with terrifying speed.

It’s depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels, leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. Funeral pyres light up the night sky, and burial grounds are filling up.

For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record for new infections. That’s been spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged there, undermining the government’s premature claims of victory over the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing mounting criticism for previously allowing Hindu festivals and attending massive election rallies.