Glenn Close knows all about ‘Da Butt’ in Oscars’ game

The premise was simple at the Oscars. Questlove plays a song and a chosen celebrity had to guess if the tune was ever nominated for or won an Oscar. The trivia game was run by “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor Lil Rel Howery towards the end of the live show. When Howery called on Close, E.U.’s “Da Butt” played for a few seconds. Howery expressed doubt that Close would know the song, but she proved him wrong. In what was surely a scripted moment, Close knew the song’s name, who wrote it, what movie it was in, the backstory on why it wasn’t nominated — and then thrilled viewers by performing the dance on live television.