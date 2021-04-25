Eau Claire to celebrate Creative Economy Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In less than a week, Eau Claire will begin a month of celebrating its creative economy.



Creative Economy Month will begin May 1, and each day of the month there will be activities to highlight the creative offerings of Eau Claire.



Some of the events include a gallery walk with art being showcased in store windows. There will also be opportunities to paint, listen to music, and even attend a pasta making class.



Toward the end of the month, on May 29, there will be music, food trucks and fun creative activities in the Haymarket Plaza as a new sculpture is unveiled for the space.



200 Main Art and Wine Gallery owner Jo Ellen Burke said she excited for the events, and that she believes Eau Claire is one of the most creative places in the state.

"We're able to highlight so many different forms of creativity that really contribute to our economy, to our creative placemaking and Eau Claire is just rich for that sort of thing," she said.

Creative economy month is put on in partnership with Visit Eau Claire, Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., and the Public Arts Council.

Click or tap here to view the full calendar of events