Americans update their closets as they emerge from pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — After a year of being stuck in sweatpants and slippers, Americans are starting to dress up and go out again. Levi Strauss is reporting a resurgence in denim and at Macy’s, there’s more demand for dresses as proms and weddings resume. Anthropologie, Macy’s and Nordstrom are reporting improving sales in dresses. Such news offer a much needed sales boost for clothing, which has been in the dumps for a year. They also serve as hopeful signs for a strong economic recovery as Americans show more willingness to take a trip or go out to dinner amid President Joe Biden’s vaccination plan moving ahead of schedule.