Volunteer’s spring-clean their communities

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - In Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls residents volunteered their Saturday morning to pick trash up off the streets.



More than 900 people in the City of Clear Water got to work picking up trash around city parks, trails, and downtown.

"[The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up] started in 2008 as a desire to get volunteers out and do some environmental cleaning of our city," said Recreation Program Supervisor with the city of Eau Claire.

Another spot that received some spring cleaning was Half Moon Lake with help from the kayaking group Pure Water Paddlers.

"It's a great way to give back to the community," said volunteer Kathy O'Leary. "We paddle, we clean on the lakes around Eau Claire, and it's surprising how much [trash] we find. It's sad how much we find out there."

And in Chippewa Falls, a record number of volunteers sported yellow vests as they walked all around downtown filling trash bags.

"Chippewa is a great community, a tight-knit community, and everybody comes out for this," said Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, Terri Ouimette. "We've got little tiny kids with their parents all the way up to senior citizens."

Girl Scouts for troop 3438 got in on the spring clean up as well.

"I want to help the earth from stuff that shouldn't be on the ground like trash, and it could really hurt the environment," said girl scout Amylia Wheeler.

“I just wanted to do it because I like plants a lot and I like flowers and garbage can ruin those plants," said girl scout Bethany Kerola.

Both Chippewa Valley events gave their volunteers t-shirts to commemorate a job well done.