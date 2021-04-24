US plane joins hunt for Indonesian sub after air runs out

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has pressed ahead with a search for a navy submarine off Bali, hours after the oxygen supply for 53 crew members aboard is believed to have been exhausted. A U.S. reconnaissance plane and other nations’ vessels are set to join the hunt Saturday. There’s concern the submarine may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. It lost contact after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and the navy chief has said it was expected to run out of oxygen early Saturday morning. The military spokesperson says, “We keep doing the search until we find it and whatever the result.” The search is focused on an area where an oil slick was found.