Timberwolves rally to beat Jazz in Utah for 2nd time

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Anthony Edwards chipped in 23 points and nine boards for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell also finished with 23 points. The Timberwolves beat Utah on the road for the second time this season. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley added 18 points and seven assists. Rudy Gobert collected 17 rebounds. Utah fell at home for just the fourth time this season.