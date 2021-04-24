Stout’s Zastrow wins pole vault championship at prestigious Drake Relays

DES MOINES (WQOW)- Noah Zastrow added another major accomplishment to his pole vaulting season with a first place finish in the Drake Relays, arguably the most historic track and field meet in the nation.

Zastrow cleared 17' 3/4'' to win the event in the College Division.

Two other Blue Devils competed in the relays. Kevin Ruechel finished third in shot put and fourth in discus, and Jacob Bugella took 7th in the hammer throw.