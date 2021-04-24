Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson County woman

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for Janet E. Anderson, who was last seen in Black River Falls on Thursday. According to the alert, she said she was heading to Eau Claire but has not been seen since leaving her home.



The alert described Anderson as a 5'2, 250 lbs, white female with grey hair and blue eyes. She is 74 years old. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing, but she may be wearing a sweatshirt, sweat pants and a blue jacket.

A photo of Anderson was not made available by the Department of Justice.



Anderson has dementia, according to the alert, and left home in a red 2016 Chevy Equinox, WI license plate 512TLJ.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (715) 284-5357 Ext. 180.