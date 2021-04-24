Sheriff to seek release of body cam video of fatal shooting

A North Carolina sheriff whose deputies fatally shot a Black man while serving warrants says he will seek the release of body camera video as soon as he’s confident it won’t compromise the investigation. The statement came Saturday from Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II. He said he’ll ask a judge as early as Monday to release of deputy body camera footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was fatally shot last Wednesday. The sheriff released a recorded video statement just after civil rights leaders and others held a news conference to demand release of the footage.