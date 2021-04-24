Saturday’s local sports scores 4/24

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Here are the local sports scores from Saturday, April 24

WIAC BASEBALL

Game 1: UW-Stout 9, UW-La Crosse 11

Game 2: UW-Stout 18, UW-La Crosse 8

Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Platteville 16 (8 innings)

Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 0, UW-Platteville 14 (7 innings)

WIAC SOFTBALL

Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Stevens Point 11

Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 16, UW-Stevens Point 11

Game 1: UW-Stout 1, UW-Platteville 5

Game 2: UW-Stout 3, UW-Platteville 5

WIAC WOMEN'S LACROSSE

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-La Crosse 15

UW-Eau Claire also had 15 event winners at this weekend's Drake Alternative Meet at UW-Whitewater. For the women, Bailey Waldhauser and Megan Wallace won the high jump and javelin respectively. On the men's side, wins included the 4x400 relay, and three of the top four finishers in pole vault.