Saturday’s local sports scores 4/24
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Here are the local sports scores from Saturday, April 24
WIAC BASEBALL
- Game 1: UW-Stout 9, UW-La Crosse 11
- Game 2: UW-Stout 18, UW-La Crosse 8
- Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Platteville 16 (8 innings)
- Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 0, UW-Platteville 14 (7 innings)
WIAC SOFTBALL
- Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Stevens Point 11
- Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 16, UW-Stevens Point 11
- Game 1: UW-Stout 1, UW-Platteville 5
- Game 2: UW-Stout 3, UW-Platteville 5
WIAC WOMEN'S LACROSSE
UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-La Crosse 15
UW-Eau Claire also had 15 event winners at this weekend's Drake Alternative Meet at UW-Whitewater. For the women, Bailey Waldhauser and Megan Wallace won the high jump and javelin respectively. On the men's side, wins included the 4x400 relay, and three of the top four finishers in pole vault.