North’s Rassbach races to victory in Husky Invite, Old Abes win team title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It was a chilly Saturday, but cross country athletes will tell you it's perfect weather for running.

Five schools competed at the Husky Invite at the Eau Claire City Wells course near North High School.

The girls heard the gun first, and North freshman Katie Rassbach wasted no time getting to the front. She finished in 18:39 to take first, a season best.

"It was great," Rassbach said. "It's a fun course, this is our favorite course and I think it felt good. We were happy to get out and run our home course, not the best weather for it but good for running, so we're happy."

Memorial dominated the team results despite Rassbach's quick finish. Jillian Heth took second and third, and the Old Abes had six of the top ten finishers. North finished third in the team standings.

On the boys side, it was a dominant performance by SPASH. Nine of the top ten finishers came from Stevens Point, with Jake Bourget finishing first in 15:30.

Memorial's Scout Stokes finished 11th in 17:06, and his teammates Colin Hanson and Ben Young finished 13th and 14th. Ty Jacobs was the top finisher for north in 22nd.

SPASH raced to a commanding victory with a low score of 15, with Memorial finishing second and North finishing third.