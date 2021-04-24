Minnesota visits San Jose after Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (30-13-3, third in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-23-5, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +108, Wild -129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the San Jose Sharks after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-2 victory over the Kings.

The Sharks are 18-23-5 against West Division opponents. San Jose averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Wild are 30-13-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

Minnesota beat San Jose 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 17 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 36 points. Tomas Hertl has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-23 in 40 games this season. Kevin Fiala has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Wild: Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.