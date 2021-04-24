Memorial falls short in OT thriller vs. Notre Dame Academy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It felt more like football weather outside on Saturday, and the Old Abes had themselves a game to remember against Notre Dame Academy.

Late in the first half the Tritons jumped ahead 10-0, but Marco Ebeling scored first on a double pass play to put the Old Abes on the board.

In the third quarter the Old Abes were looking for more, Wingad calls his own numbers and rushes into the end zone to put Memorial up one.

The Tritons would answer in the fourth, as Aiden Wolfram pushes in for the touchdown to regain the lead for Notre Dame.

Late in the fourth the Old Abes fought back, and a touchdown by Jack Redwine tied the game for Memorial. But in overtime, the Tritons marched down the field and drilled a 37-yard game-winning field goal to take the 24-21 victory.

Memorial falls to 1-4 in the alternate fall season, and they'll be in action again next Friday against Menasha.