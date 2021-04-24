Libertarian Party of Wisconsin holds annual convention in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Libertarian Party of Wisconsin met in Eau Claire on Saturday for their annual convention.

A hundred people gathered in the Lismore's Wilson Hall to discuss the future of their political party. Member Anna Bughman said they voted on changes to their constitution and bylaw, and what direction they want their party to go in. They also discussed ways to grow their party and held officer elections.



Bughman described Libertarianism as the party of liberty and individual rights, adding about half the people at Saturday's convention were new members of Wisconsin's Libertarian Party.

“Here, today, it looks like a lot of new people, a lot who are becoming educated and excited to go out in their communities and talk about why your individual rights matter," she said.

Speakers at Saturday's convention included 2020 presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen and her vice presidential candidate Spike Cohen. Cohen spoke about how it felt for his name and party to have appeared on the ballot in all 50 states last November.

"The libertarian party and other third parties have to fight very very hard, spend countless hours of time getting petitions signed, they have to spend millions of dollars in lawsuits and fights with the state boards of election to get on the ballot," Cohen said.

"It's a hard-fought battle for us to even give Americans another choice besides the same "Republi-crats" they always have to vote for."

Eau Claire is not always the host of this convention, as the party chooses a new host city every year.