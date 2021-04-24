Cahill scheduled to start for Pirates at Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-11, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-11, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Cahill (0-2, 9.69 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (1-0, 1.00 ERA, .72 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -208, Pirates +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Pittsburgh will play on Saturday.

The Twins are 3-5 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .407, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the club with a .977 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Pirates are 5-8 in road games. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .418.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buxton leads the Twins with six home runs and is batting .432.

Colin Moran leads the Pirates with nine extra base hits and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 1-9, .233 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (health protocols), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (health protocols), Kyle Garlick: (health protocols), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols), Miguel Sano: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (health protocols).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.