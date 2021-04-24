Busy night fighting fires for Augusta-Bridge Creek

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Overnight, the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department was called to three separate fires.

According to fire chief Ken Zich, the first was at the 300 block of Madison Street, where a structure fire damaged the first floor of a home. Crews were called to that fire just after 5:30 Friday night, and minutes later were called again to a structure fire on Warner Road.

The department received assistance from Fall Creek, Osseo and Fairchild.

Zich said the department was called a third time for a grass fire, but when crews arrived, they found the property owner had a burning permit, and the fire was controlled.