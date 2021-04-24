Blugolds, Blue Devils eliminated from WIAC women’s tennis championships

WHITEWATER (WQOW)- It's all-or-nothing this weekend at the WIAC women's tennis championships, with each team looking to take out UW-Whitewater, who's in search of it's 14th straight title.

The #2 seeded UW-Eau Claire Blugolds were successful in round 1, knocking off UW-Oshkosh 9-0 to move on to the semifinals. UW-Stout struggled on the other hand, losing 9-0 to UW-La Crosse.

The Eagles and the Blugolds met in the semi's, but the Blugolds' momentum came to a screeching halt. They lost 5-2 and were eliminated from the tournament.

UW-La Crosse will challenge the Warhawks on Sunday in the championship matchup.