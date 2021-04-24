A gift to Damascus: 150,000 COVID-19 Chinese vaccines

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian government has received the first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, a gift of 150,000 jabs to Damascus, according to Syrian and Chinese officials. The Chinese vaccines arrived on Saturday in Damascus airport where they were received by Syria’s Health Minister Hassan Ghabbash and China’s ambassador to Damascus. The Chinese batch comes a few days after more than 200,000 jabs were delivered to Syria through the United Nations-led platform which provides vaccines to the needy. The new vaccines are likely to speed up a slow inoculation campaign in the war-torn country whose health sector has been overwhelmed by the virus amid a new surge of infection.